Charles ‘Mike’ Grimes, age 61, of Bridgeport, Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022 at IU Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on June 11, 1961 in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of Donald and Schawanda (Whiteside) Grimes. He married Julie Rankin on July 30, 2011, and she survives.

BRIDGEPORT, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO