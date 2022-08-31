SALT LAKE CITY — Summer 2022 will be known as the season of extreme heat. Salt Lake City saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or greater 33 times this year and five times in the first five days of this month. In fact, 2022 was Salt Lake City’s hottest in 148 years of record-keeping, according to the National Weather Service. An expert shares tips for preparing for and being safe in triple-digit scorching heat.

