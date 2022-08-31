ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Live On Utah offering free suicide prevention courses

LEHI, Utah — September marks the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Utah is kicking it off with a first-of-its-kind educational prevention course. Today, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., Live On Utah, along with Utah professionals, will host its first of ten lessons via Instagram. Those who join...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Preparing for and staying safe in extreme heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer 2022 will be known as the season of extreme heat. Salt Lake City saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or greater 33 times this year and five times in the first five days of this month. In fact, 2022 was Salt Lake City’s hottest in 148 years of record-keeping, according to the National Weather Service. An expert shares tips for preparing for and being safe in triple-digit scorching heat.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered

(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and has burned through an estimated 4,254 acres with 25% containment, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Two shot, one in custody after shooting at Utah Lake

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Yesterday night around 9:00 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting near the south end of Utah Lake, on the west side of West Mountain. The initial 911 caller said one person was shot, later deputies found two people got shot.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy