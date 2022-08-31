Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Live On Utah offering free suicide prevention courses
LEHI, Utah — September marks the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Utah is kicking it off with a first-of-its-kind educational prevention course. Today, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., Live On Utah, along with Utah professionals, will host its first of ten lessons via Instagram. Those who join...
Voices for Utah Children reports that Utah offers advantages over Texas
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from Voices for Utah Children says Texas could learn a thing or two from Utah. Namely, the report places the Beehive State over Texas in terms of economic opportunity and standard of living. The report is part of a series the organization...
Preparing for and staying safe in extreme heat
SALT LAKE CITY — Summer 2022 will be known as the season of extreme heat. Salt Lake City saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or greater 33 times this year and five times in the first five days of this month. In fact, 2022 was Salt Lake City’s hottest in 148 years of record-keeping, according to the National Weather Service. An expert shares tips for preparing for and being safe in triple-digit scorching heat.
“The Letter” details journey from Utah murder through grief to redemption
SALT LAKE CITY — Ron Snarr laughs at the memory before he even starts to share it. It isn’t a joyful laughter. It’s the kind of laughter meant to mute the sharpest edges of pain he feels when he recalls the last day he saw his son alive.
It’s not just hot – this September heat wave is impacting high altitude locations as well
SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing September heat wave not only set records on the floor of the Salt Lake Valley, it created new temperature highs at altitude, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says it’s still cooler at high altitude...
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and has burned through an estimated 4,254 acres with 25% containment, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning.
UPDATE: Two shot, one in custody after shooting at Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Yesterday night around 9:00 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting near the south end of Utah Lake, on the west side of West Mountain. The initial 911 caller said one person was shot, later deputies found two people got shot.
