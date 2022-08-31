Read full article on original website
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
Hochul discusses new NYS gun laws
Governor Hochul reminded New Yorkers about changes to upcoming gun laws in the Empire State that will take effect Thursday. Some are in response to the Supreme Court striking down laws regarding concealed carry.
New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules
Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
New NY Gun Law Starts Thursday: This Map Shows Where You Can't Carry in Times Square
New York state's new concealed carry law, a bipartisan reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's strikedown of the nearly century-old permit restriction in late June, takes effect on Thursday. That means Times Square will be a gun-free zone by local law. The state Legislature overwhelmingly passed, and Democratic Gov. Kathy...
