Related
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Pitbull Scheduled to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Pitbull will kick off the star-studded lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the opening performer for the event, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mr. Worldwide joins a slate of other main stage performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Avril...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

‘The Fabelmans’ American Premiere to Close Out AFI Fest- Film News in Brief

“The Fabelmans,” which has been touted as Spielberg’s most personal film to date, stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch in a story inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood. The film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
