Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Pitbull Scheduled to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Pitbull will kick off the star-studded lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the opening performer for the event, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mr. Worldwide joins a slate of other main stage performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Avril...
The Weeknd Says His Voice Is on the Mend, Rescheduled L.A. Concert ‘Being Worked Out Soon’
Three days after the Weeknd was forced to call off his second concert at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium after just 15 minutes, he has announced that his voice has recovered, his two Toronto dates later this month are on track, and he’s looking to reschedule Saturday night’s postponed show. Further details were not immediately available.
‘The Fabelmans’ American Premiere to Close Out AFI Fest- Film News in Brief
“The Fabelmans,” which has been touted as Spielberg’s most personal film to date, stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch in a story inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood. The film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Continues to Lead as ‘Devil in Ohio’ Debuts at No. 2
“Echoes” was watched for 36.6 million hours in its second full week of availability on Netflix, per the streamer’s weekly Top 10 rankings. This is the limited series’ second time landing in the No. 1 spot, though viewership during the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 window dropped from last week’s 68.5 million hours.
