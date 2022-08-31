Read full article on original website
MBA football shocks 3-time defending state champion McCallie, snaps 18-game win streak
Montgomery Bell Academy shocked three-time defending Division II-AAA state champion McCallie 23-20 Friday in Chattanooga, snapping an 18-game win streak. Jonothan Moore's 20-yard touchdown catch from Ole Miss commitment Marcel Reed with 1:06 left was the game winner. It capped a seven-play, 68-yard drive for MBA (3-0, 1-0 DII-AAA East/Middle Region).
Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season
Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
Franklin Road Academy's Ty Clark already approaching 1,000 yards rushing this season
Ty Clark had to reset his season goals Friday night after leading Franklin Road Academy to a 35-7 win at Davison Academy. The junior running back played it safe heading into the season with a new coaching staff and set a goal to rush for 1,000 yards. ...
Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates for Week 3 in Nashville area
Welcome to Week 3 of the Tennessee high school football season. This marks the first full week of region games across the state. So, who will score victories on Friday night? ...
Why Rick Rice resigned as Summertown football coach two games into the season
Rick Rice has left Summertown and is heading back to Rutherford County. But it won't be in a football coaching capacity. Rice will begin teaching business at Oakland High beginning Thursday, after resigning as football coach at Summertown on Wednesday. The reason isn't football related, rather a financial decision for...
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
Kennedy Chandler pulled up to Tennessee's football opener
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler on Thursday returned to Knoxville and watched the Tennessee Volunteers open their 2022 season at Neyland Stadium. Of course, Chandler played last year with the Volunteers and was named to the All-SEC second team. He was joined on the sideline by Admiral Schofield, who played at Tennessee from 2015-2019 and is with the Orlando Magic.
Mike Neu discusses defending Tennessee's fast-paced offense
Tennessee (1-0) kicked off its 2022 season Thursday against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. The Vols defeated Ball State (0-1), 59-10. Tennessee totaled 569 yards (351 passing, 218 rushing) against the Cardinals. Following the season-opening matchup, Ball State head coach Mike Neu discussed defending Tennessee’s fast-paced offense. “We made...
Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12
The Pac-12 has been reportedly fielding calls left and right by schools interested in joining
