Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler on Thursday returned to Knoxville and watched the Tennessee Volunteers open their 2022 season at Neyland Stadium. Of course, Chandler played last year with the Volunteers and was named to the All-SEC second team. He was joined on the sideline by Admiral Schofield, who played at Tennessee from 2015-2019 and is with the Orlando Magic.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO