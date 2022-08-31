ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

On3.com

Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season

Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening

Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kennedy Chandler pulled up to Tennessee's football opener

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler on Thursday returned to Knoxville and watched the Tennessee Volunteers open their 2022 season at Neyland Stadium. Of course, Chandler played last year with the Volunteers and was named to the All-SEC second team. He was joined on the sideline by Admiral Schofield, who played at Tennessee from 2015-2019 and is with the Orlando Magic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Brett Kern

