The Cardinals reinstated Flaherty (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He'll be making his fourth start of the season with the big club and his first since June 26 after being shut down for just over two months following a setback with his right shoulder. After building up to 6.2 innings over the course of five rehab starts between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, Flaherty looks like he'll be ready to handle a normal starter's workload as he steps back into St. Louis' rotation. Though Flaherty has been a major disappointment for those who invested in him on draft day, he still has a chance to salvage something this season and should be a strong fantasy option in nearly every league. He lines up for two starts this week against two sub-.500 teams, as he's expected to make his next turn this weekend in Pittsburgh.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO