CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia jumps Ohio State, Florida makes debut in college football rankings
All of the results from Week 1 of the 2022 college football season are officially in the books, and soon, the voters for the AP Top 25 will submit their ballots and reset the rankings for the first time since the preseason balloting in August. The first weeks of the season are filled with opportunities for overreactions, as fans and media alike have spent all offseason formulating opinions that will be either confirmed or proven wrong in dramatic fashion with the first game of the year. But while individual swings are to be expected, the consensus across the entire AP Top 25 voting body is expected to remain the same after just three games between ranked teams and plenty of lopsided results across the top 25 action.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan joins top five, Utah plummets in college football rankings
Reigning Big Ten champion Michigan jumped into the top five of the Week 1 USA Today Coaches Poll after an impressive 51-7 win over Colorado State. Additionally, Florida joined the rankings and are No. 19 in the poll, which was released Tuesday after a lengthy Labor Day weekend slate. The Gators edged out Utah 29-26 in Gainesville, Florida, which dropped the Utes seven spots to No. 15 in the rankings.
CBS Sports
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma cruise to dominant Week 1 wins
The first full Saturday of college football arrived in style with upsets, stellar debuts and statements made by national title contenders. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame met in the headlining showdown of the opening week with the Buckeyes holding on for a 21-10 win. Reigning national champion No. 3 Georgia also took the field, making an emphatic statement with a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. Many of the notable teams from around the country were also in action on Saturday.
CBS Sports
College football Week 1 winners, losers, overreactions: Georgia remains top dog, Texas A&M has a ways to go
Week 1 of the college football season technically started a week ago, but Saturday marked the first full day of action across the country. With regional rivalries producing some of the best outcomes of the weekend, the full-fledged debut marked a refreshing change from a lengthy offseason full of off-field headlines.
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
It's clear that Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was paying close attention to Jim Harbaugh's postgame speech after beating Ohio State in 2021.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Called up by Baltimore
Cano was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Cano had been with Norfolk since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, and the club is now ready to let him show what he can do at the top level. Cano allowed 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings in 10 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen earlier this year, so Baltimore will no doubt be hoping for better results this time around.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Provides insurance
Walker went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over San Diego. Walker delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth to give Arizona insurance. He's been on an RBI binge since the All-Star break, knocking in 31 runs over 42 games, tied for eighth in MLB in that span.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: May lose playing time
Arroyo started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas. Arroyo became the first Red Sox player to make consecutive starts at first base -- one against a left-hander and one against right-hander -- over the last week of games. Just as it looks like he might get the bulk of playing time at first, the Red Sox will call up first base prospect Triston Casas on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The lefty-swinging Casas is expected to make his major-league debut Sunday against Texas right-hander Dane Dunning.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jake Marisnick: Links up with Atlanta
Atlanta signed Marisnick (toe) to a minor-league contract Aug. 30 and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. After being released by the Pirates on Aug. 7, Marisnick was on the open market for just over three weeks before he found a new organization. Since he signed with Atlanta prior to September, Marisnick will be eligible for the playoffs, should he be added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster at any point in the weeks to come. Prior to being cut loose by Pittsburgh, Marisnick had been sidelined with a right big toe sprain, but the veteran outfielder debuted Saturday for Gwinnett and appears to be fully healthy again.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Activated ahead of start
The Cardinals reinstated Flaherty (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He'll be making his fourth start of the season with the big club and his first since June 26 after being shut down for just over two months following a setback with his right shoulder. After building up to 6.2 innings over the course of five rehab starts between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, Flaherty looks like he'll be ready to handle a normal starter's workload as he steps back into St. Louis' rotation. Though Flaherty has been a major disappointment for those who invested in him on draft day, he still has a chance to salvage something this season and should be a strong fantasy option in nearly every league. He lines up for two starts this week against two sub-.500 teams, as he's expected to make his next turn this weekend in Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Retreats to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The lefty-hitting Donovan will sit for the third time in five games, this time against a right-handed pitcher (Anibal Sanchez) after his previous two absences came when the opposition brought southpaws to the mound. Donovan still appears to have the edge on a regular spot in the lineup at second base or designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but he'll give way to the hot-hitting Albert Pujols on Monday.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench for second straight game
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Mitchell had started in five of his first seven big-league games since getting called up from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 27, but after going 2-for-15 with a 2:7 BB:K over that stretch, he'll be on the bench for the second straight contest to close out the weekend. Meanwhile, Tyrone Taylor, who carried the Brewers to an 8-6 win on Saturday with three extra-base hits and a stolen base, will be rewarded for his big game with another start in center field at Mitchell's expense.
