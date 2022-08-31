Britain lowers its COVID-19 alert level

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- British health officials announced Wednesday that its COVID-19alert has dropped from 3 to 2, the first time the alert has been that low since the start of the pandemic.

The levels go as high as 5 and guide recommendations from the country's leading chief medical officers. Level 2 means COVID-19 is in general circulation, but direct healthcare pressures and transmission are declining or stable.

"Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

"Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased."

The medical officers signing on to the message included Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, Michael McBride, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer, Chris Jones, Wales' chief medical officer and Stephen Powis, England's national medical director.

"COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures," the statement said.

"This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely, so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered."