ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McDonald's US president says California's newly created fast-food council that could raise minimum wage to $22 at its restaurants 'hurts everyone'

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkYbl_0hcnL3vw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8noY_0hcnL3vw00

AP

  • McDonald's US president said California's fast-food council is unfair and "hurts everyone."
  • The fast-food council would be able to raise minimum wage up to $22 at McDonald's and other chains.
  • Joe Erlinger said increasing wages is "not bad," but warned it could increase the cost of fast-food.

In a letter published on Wednesday, Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald's US, said California's bill to set up a 10-person fast food council is "lopsided, hypocritical and ill-considered," and "hurts everyone."

"As President of McDonald's USA, it may come as a surprise to hear that I support raising minimum wages for workers," Erlinger wrote. "In fact, I welcome legislation that increases wages for all workers."

Erlinger said the legislation, which also requires training to make workplaces "safe, inclusive and respectful," can be "highly effective" if it's done fairly . But, he followed, the bill by California state legislators, "will do the exact opposite."

California's state senate just passed AB 257, the FAST Recovery Act , to create a 10-person council made up of fast-food workers, restaurant representatives, and government officials that would have authority to establish minimum wage and standards on conditions for worker health and safety.

The council would have authority over restaurant chains that have over 100 locations nationally, like McDonald's does, and can raise the fast food industry's minimum wage to $22 an hour. Currently, California's wage floor is $15.00, and will raise to $15.50 in 2023.

Erlinger's criticism of California's fast food council is that it "targets some workplaces and not others."

"It imposes higher costs on one type of restaurant, while sparing another," he said. "That's true even if those two restaurants have the same revenues and the same number of employees."

He went on to explain that a small business owner can be affected by the bill if they run two restaurants that are part of a national chain. But a business owner who owns 20 restaurants would not be affected if none of their restaurants belong to a national chain.

Erlinger said it's "unexplainable" why chains with less than 100 restaurants, and some restaurants that bake bread, are excluded. His conclusion of the bill , he said, is that it's "the outcome of backroom politicking."

"This is a clear example of picking "winners" and "losers," which is not the appropriate role of government," Erlinger wrote.

Erlinger wrote that increasing wages to $22 is not bad, noting that McDonald's can operate well in places around the world with higher minimum wages.

"But if it's essential to increase restaurant workers' wages and protect their welfare – and it is – shouldn't all restaurant workers benefit," he wrote.

Economists and California's Department of Finance agree the legislation is "problematic," Erlinger wrote, because it could increase the cost of food at fast food restaurants in California by 20%, while food and other prices are already high from inflation.

Erlinger warned that the bill, even if it isn't signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, would inspire similar bills around the country.

"Rather than asking for what many have decried as the "California Food Tax," those who count on a thriving restaurant industry—workers, owners and customers— should be asking lawmakers to only consider legislation that benefits all," Erlinger wrote.

McDonald's isn't the only chain speaking out against the California bill. Other chains like Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, who would also be affected by the bill, have lobbied lawmakers in California to vote against the bill.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?

Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Minimum Wages#Fast Food#Food Industry#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S Usa#Senate
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNBC

This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'

When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

598K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy