Pierz girls tennis earn hard-fought wins over Sauk Centre and WDC

The Pierz Pioneers girls tennis team rebounded against Sauk Centre, winning 6-1, Friday, Aug. 26.

In the singles, Olivia Thielen won her match with scores of 6-1 and 6-3.

Abby Virnig had a strong performance against her opponent, winning 6-0 and 6-4. Evalie Gall won her matches 6-2 and 6-3. Alex Thielen lost her match but didn’t make it easy on her opponent. She lost both sets 7-5.

In the doubles, the pair of Cam Herold and Clara Tax dominated their opponents, keeping them from scoring any points, winning 6-0 in both sets.

Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer won their matches 6-2 and 6-1 and Marissa Otremba and Madelyn Kessler took over their court with wins of 6-3 and 6-0.

The Pioneers’ next match was against Wadena-Deer Creek, Tuesday, Aug. 30. They managed to grit out a 4-3 win, with all four of their points coming from the singles matches.

Otte won her match with sets of 6-0 and 6-2. Alex and Olivia Thielen won their respective matches 6-2 across the board.

Schommer won her first set, 6-4, but lost her second set, 6-4. With the match at 3-3, Schommer won the third set in her match, 6-4, to clinch the win for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers’ next game will be at Aitkin, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 p.m.