Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway

The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
swineweb.com

$400 worth of meat discarded after employee at Hicksville facility inserts coin into package, police say

A Hempstead woman was arrested Friday on charges of tampering with meat at the Hicksville packaging facility where she worked, Nassau police said. Police said Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, who worked as a meatpacker at The Ava Company, a pork packaging facility in Hicksville, removed a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package that was intended for retail sale. A bin containing $400 worth of product was discarded because of the tainted meat, police said.
HICKSVILLE, NY

