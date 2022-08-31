Read full article on original website
Home invasions, attempted car thefts occurred in 2 Morris County boroughs
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a public safety alert after home invasions and attempted car thefts occurred in Madison Borough and Chatham Brough Friday morning, according to Madison Borough Police Chief John Miscia. On September 2, at around 4:30 a.m. Madison police responded to a 9-1-1...
Supplementary Security Income recipients will get 2 checks worth up to $1,682 in Sept.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in September. The second payment is not “extra” but it is due to scheduling issues. SSI payments are typically sent out on the first of every month. In the months that the first falls on...
Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to death of TSA worker
The NYPD has arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the death of 45-year-old TSA worker Donovan Davy.
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property.
Police Seek Trio Accused Of Stealing $2,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Manhasset Store
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from several high-end stores on Long Island. The thefts occurred in Nassau County on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Americana Mall in Manhasset, police said. Two females and a male allegedly made off with $2,000...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARNS OF NEW LOCAL SCAM
Our office has received phone calls about collecting money over the phone. The Ocean County Sheriffs Office never solicits money over the phone for any reason at all. If you have concerns contact us at 732 929 2044 or 732 349 2010. courtesy OCSD.
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was out walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a man who was walking his dog.
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED
There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Taxi driver drags elderly woman out of cab, leaving her on street
NEW YORK (WCBS) - In New York, the search is on for a cab driver caught on camera forcefully pulling an elderly woman out of his vehicle and leaving her on the street. The woman’s family said she was absolutely terrified but is incredibly grateful for a good Samaritan, who recorded the incident and came to her aid.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Police: Driver in New York stabbed 11 times in a road rage incident with a jogger
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A driver was stabbed about 11 times in a road rage incident Thursday evening at a Long Island, New York, gas station, police say. Suffolk County Police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was driving a car with three people to a Shell gas station. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the gas station entrance.
‘Walkout’ Thieves Continue To Victimize Area Bank Customers, Fort Lee Police Nab Four
Plainclothed Fort Lee detectives captured a group of “walk out” thieves who’d been following bank customers and distracting them long enough to steal their money and other valuables, authorities said. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been kept busy by the thieves, who blend in with...
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
$400 worth of meat discarded after employee at Hicksville facility inserts coin into package, police say
A Hempstead woman was arrested Friday on charges of tampering with meat at the Hicksville packaging facility where she worked, Nassau police said. Police said Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, who worked as a meatpacker at The Ava Company, a pork packaging facility in Hicksville, removed a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package that was intended for retail sale. A bin containing $400 worth of product was discarded because of the tainted meat, police said.
