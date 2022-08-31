ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois’ beer tax ranks 28th in the nation

(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
WILL COUNTY, IL
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois

A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
wmay.com

FOP Rips Conditions Inside Illinois Prisons

A law enforcement group says conditions in Illinois prisons are getting more dangerous for staff and inmates alike… and accuses the Department of Corrections of doing nothing to improve the situation. The Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263 claims the department has created an “anti-law enforcement, criminal-centered environment”...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Some, But Not All, Road Projects Suspended For Labor Day Weekend

A number of road projects around the state will be temporarily suspended for the Labor Day weekend to accommodate the heavier traffic on Illinois highways. But not all projects can be halted, and lane reductions will remain in effect for some, including several in the immediate Springfield area. Work zone speed limits and other restrictions will remain in place for work on Interstate 55 just south of Illinois 29 and South Grand Avenue, as well as Interstate 72 just west of Springfield, and Route 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Report Documents Abuse, Mistreatment At State Mental Health Facility

An investigative report documents a pattern of violence and abuse at an Illinois mental health facility. The report published by ProPublica documented dozens of cases of alleged mistreatment of patients by staff at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, a state-run institution in Southern Illinois. At least 40 criminal investigations have been opened up into incidents at the facility, and 26 employees have been charged with felonies over the past ten years, accused of beating, choking, and physically and sexually assaulting patients.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

IDOT Seeks Temporary Ice/Snow Removal Help

It’s still technically summer, but Illinois is putting out the call for temporary help to assist with snow and ice removal on state highways this winter. They’re called “snowbirds,” and the state Department of Transportation says to qualify, you must have a commercial driver’s license and must submit to a background check, physical and vision test, and drug and alcohol screening. Snowbirds must be available to respond to winter weather emergencies whenever they occur, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE

