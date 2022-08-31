Read full article on original website
Rolling blackouts possible, Cal ISO warns
More extreme heat is in store for the area through the end of the week and the the state could face rolling blackouts Monday evening as the high heat strains the state's power grid. The California Independent Systems Operator sent out a warning Sunday evening that power demands exceed supply.
Taft man dies at Hart Park
A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
Update: Lightning triggers 60-acre grash fire east of Maricopa
Lightning may have been the cause of a grass fire that burned 62 acres in the hills south east of Maricopa Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the San Emigdio foothills south of Basic School Road after thunderstorms moved through the area. Arriving firefighters also reported...
Taft Police activity for Sept. 3-4
9:16 911 Hang-up Occurred at Napa Auto Parts on Main St. . Disposition: Completed. Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken. Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 1:31 Assist other Departments. Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Outside...
