Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
ECU Police offer student safety advice following armed robbery on campus
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An armed robbery early Sunday morning on East Carolina University’s Campus had law enforcement stressing the importance of campus safety. ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim, it’s important for students to put themselves in a situation where they can control their outcome.
Grantsboro man arrested on cocaine-related charges, under $30,000 bond
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office arrested a 43-year-old Grantsboro man after a two-month investigation for selling narcotics. Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. Two counts of selling cocaine. Two counts of delivering cocaine. Two counts maintaining a...
Additional charges for Pamlico County man, now under $750,000 bond
VANDEMERE, Pamlico County — Additional charges were tacked onto a Pamlico County man after he was arrested in a narcotics investigation. Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 for assault on a female. He also had a handgun and cocaine in his possession at the time of the arrest.
Greenville officials to hold meeting to fight Pitt County litter problem
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville officials said they are looking for a way to fight the litter problem in Pitt County. On September 12th, officials will hold a public meeting to discuss ways to help keep Pitt County clean. County Manager, Janis Gallagher said keeping a clean city is...
Pamlico County bridge on N.C. 55 to be rebuilt
STONEWALL, Pamlico County — A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be rebuilt after an agreement on a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built 1960 South of Stonewall. Officials said the bridge is nearing its end of service life and needs more maintenance. The...
Truck crashes off Trent River Bridge, one taken to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — For the second time in 3 months, a truck drove off the Trent River Bridge in New Bern and crashed 50 feet to the ground. It was 3 months ago that a flatbed truck crashed in nearly the same place and fell from the bridge 50 feet above.
Positive chalk messages grace grounds at Northside High, principal pens letter to parents
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Brad Staley, principal at Northside High School in Jacksonville, wrote a statement to parents in the community as the school resumed classes. Good evening, Monarch family. This is Principal Brad Staley with an update on our plans for returning to school on Tuesday, and what you can expect to see as we welcome our students back.
Small businesses in ENC struggle to hire employees
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Small Businesses in Eastern Carolina are trying to fill positions, but many of them say the traditional way to get employees in hasn't been working. Businesses said they are getting people in the door to fill open positions isn’t as easy as it once was,...
ECU football practices for Saturday, Panthers and Baker Mayfield prepare to face Browns
NEW BERN, Craven County — ECU's football team was back out on the practice field today trying to put their 1-point loss to NC State behind them and focus on old dominion, who they will host on Saturday night. The Pirates had a chance to knock off the 13th...
