Multiple teams reportedly interested in trading for Kendrick Bourne

Several teams are reportedly showing interest in trading for New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Whether that interest is a two-way street or not is still yet to be determined. But according to Callahan, none of the conversations have produced anything of substance.

Things obviously haven’t taken off the way the Patriots had hoped in Bourne’s second run with the team, particularly at training camp, where he’s seen diminished targets and receptions.

But then again, the entire offense has struggled as a whole throughout the whole process. So this isn’t just a situation of singling one player out for having issues.

Even if the Patriots were interested in swinging a deal, it’s probably bad timing with rookie Tyquan Thornton being knocked out for possibly up to eight weeks, along with Kristian Wilkerson going on IR after sustaining a concussion.

The team isn’t exactly in a position to be giving away receivers for future draft assets, unless they’re packing it all in and viewing the 2022 season as more of a rebuilding year.

Bourne caught 55 passes for a career-high 800 yards and five touchdowns last season. It makes sense that other teams are interested as much as it makes sense that the Patriots might not be in the best spot, at least for right now, to trade him.