Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Playing the Merge: How to Get Free Money From Ethereum's PoS Upgrade
A coalition of developers and miners plan to fork the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge. Doing so will create a new Proof-of-Work chain that will match users ETH balances with an equal amount of a new coin called ETHW. ETHW will likely hold some value and can be sold on...
cryptobriefing.com
"Cheaper Ethereum" ETC Soars as the Merge Enters Home Straight
Ethereum Classic and Ethereum are up 13% and 2.35% today, respectively. It’s probable both tokens are rising due to hype following Ethereum’s Merge. Ethereum miners, expected to become obsolete after the transition to Proof-of-Stake, have been flocking to Ethereum Classic, bringing its hashrate to new all-time highs. ETC...
cryptobriefing.com
FTX Pausing Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals for Merge, Supporting Fork Tokens
FTX will be pausing ETH and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals for at least 30 minutes during two crucial Ethereum updates. The Bellatrix update is scheduled for September 6, while the Merge itself is expected to happen on September 15. FTX will furthermore credit its users with forked ETH tokens...
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Completes Bellatrix in Final Pre-Merge Update
Bellatrix is Ethereum’s final upgrade before “the Merge.”. Ethereum just completed its final update ahead of “the Merge.”. The number two blockchain’s latest hardfork, dubbed Bellatrix, launched at epoch 144,896 Tuesday, bringing the network one step closer to its long-awaited Merge upgrade. Prysmatic Labs developer Terence Tsao, The Daily Gwei host Anthony Sassano, and several other prominent Ethereum community members took to Twitter to celebrate the update as it shipped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
"Real Yield" Mania Has Hit DeFi. Here Are Five Projects to Watch
Over recent months, DeFi has been captured by a new narrative centered around protocols that generate “real yield.”. Instead of incentivizing stakeholders with dilutionary token emissions, real yield protocols pay token holders with revenues generated from fees. As older tactics of sourcing liquidity have caused many DeFi tokens to...
Comments / 0