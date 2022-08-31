Read full article on original website
Angela Zanti
6d ago
OMG this is the first time hearing this and I work for amazon. This really makes me nervous. I’m not at those 2 locations but I’m not far from them. This pushes me to get a side hustle even more.
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore
The Department of Public Works has been working to flush out the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
Labor day cruises in Baltimore
Visit the harbor and take a cruise to see the beauty of Baltimore. With four different cruises, there's a lot to learn, see and experience.
Wbaltv.com
Rooftop fire in south Baltimore spreads to neighboring homes
A rooftop fire spread to neighboring homes Monday in south Baltimore. Fire officials said crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1500 block South Charles Street, where smoke and flames shot from the rooftop deck of one home and spread to a neighboring rowhome. Two households were displaced.
Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
Wbaltv.com
Dozens of schools affected by boil water advisory in Baltimore
Baltimore City Public Schools said it will provide hand sanitizer for staff and students to use for all handwashing. City Schools offers nearly all schools bottled water as a standard drinking and meal preparation practice. For schools in the primary impacted area of Harlem Park, staff and students will...
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: The World’s Largest Pickle Party is Coming to Maryland
The Big Dill, which describes itself as the “#1 Pickle Party in the World”, returns to Power Plant Live! at 34 Market Pl in Baltimore on September 24 and 25. The two day event will include pickle sampling, concerts, carnival games, a pickle eating contest, a brine chugging competition, and an appearance by “Dilly” the pickle. Pickle flavored cupcakes, donuts, fudge, ice cream, and pizza are a few of the items that will be available for purchase at the event.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
CBS News
Water distribution locations announced after Water Boil Advisory issued in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works has announced three water distribution sites open Tuesday for residents under a Boil Water Advisory. Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School: 1401 W. Lafayette Ave. Middle Branch Park: 301 Waterview Ave. Landsdowne Library: 500 3rd Ave. A water buffalo will be at the Landsdowne...
Government Technology
Data-Driven Parking in Baltimore Saves Money, Boosts Equity
Peter Little, the executive director of the Parking Authority of Baltimore City, oversees a large portfolio — including 13 city-owned parking garages, two dozen surface parking lots, residential and disabled parking permits, and 12,000 metered spaces. Yet he describes his responsibility as remarkably straightforward: “making parking work” by finding and implementing innovative solutions. He broadly defines this mandate, encouraging biking and bus services because they too help parking work.
themsuspokesman.com
“I’d rather be having that on campus experience:” Morgan’s hotel residents yearn connection to campus
Zomari Williams feels like he’s missing the true freshman experience at Morgan State University. Instead of living in an on-campus dorm, he commutes 20 minutes away from campus to the Lord Baltimore hotel. The freshman theatre arts major traveled from New York to move into the hotel room where...
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
