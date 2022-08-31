Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
Battle of Camden site preparing for a six-week renovation
CAMDEN, S.C. — Renovations are coming soon to the historic Battle of Camden site in Kershaw County. The Camden battlefield is soon to undergo weeks of construction a the Historic Camden Foundation is preparing to enhance the experience for those on the grounds. "We are doing extensive projects," says...
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
Portion of Columbia's Saluda Riverwalk to close for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A portion of the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed so that crews with City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department can make needed repairs. Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, and go through Friday, Sept. 9, on the downstream portion of...
Labor Day in Columbia: How families spent the last day of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As quickly as it came, summer 2022 is ending before our eyes. Steven Crapps owns land on the bank of Lake Murray in Lexington County. He has been going to the lake since he was a boy and says Labor Day always brings around the end of boating season.
Irmo residents want clarification on busking
IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
What is 'attainable housing', and why is it coming to Columbia?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latoya Heath-Killingsworth rents a home in Columbia while she is working on selling and purchasing a house. She is currently paying over $2,000 per month on rent. She says this is close to $1,000 more than her mortgage would be. "It's a large portion to pay...
Labor Day means a change for businesses on Lake Wateree in coming months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Labor Day weekend means the unofficial ending of summer. As kids are back in school and temperatures begin to drop, fewer people will be spending time on the lake, which has an impact on businesses. "It slows down a lot, the gas slows down a...
Unhoused Project collecting donations, blankets for Midlands' homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two years, Stacey Turner was homeless in Columbia. Now, she's using her experience to help others. "It was a struggle," Turner remembers. "I lost everything and ended up in the street and so I had to start from the bottom up and struggle my way back up. But I did it."
Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration
CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week. The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
