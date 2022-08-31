ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Battle of Camden site preparing for a six-week renovation

CAMDEN, S.C. — Renovations are coming soon to the historic Battle of Camden site in Kershaw County. The Camden battlefield is soon to undergo weeks of construction a the Historic Camden Foundation is preparing to enhance the experience for those on the grounds. "We are doing extensive projects," says...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
News19 WLTX

New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo residents want clarification on busking

IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
IRMO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hughes
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Senior Housing#Student Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bullstreet
WSPA 7News

Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration

CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week. The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.
CAMDEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy