Grand Rapids Business Journal
Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening
A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
Snack company to invest $41.7M in Kentwood operation
A Greek-owned snack food manufacturer will open its first North American operation in greater Grand Rapids. Unismack S.A., in collaboration with The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said Thursday, Sept. 1, it will build its first U.S. headquarters, innovation center and manufacturing facility at 4444 52nd St. SE Kentwood.
Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift
A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
Comcast to source renewable electricity for half of Michigan operations
A telecom company unveiled a new sustainability effort focused on renewable electricity. Comcast recently said it entered into agreements with Consumers Energy and DTE Energy to purchase wind and solar energy for its cable operations in Michigan. Together, the agreements will allow Comcast to power half of its Michigan operations...
