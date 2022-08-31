For fans of The Ghost of Paul Revere, this weekend is bittersweet. The Maine-based band announced in April that the end was coming, and now the end is here. The boys of Maine are going out with a bang. They'll play a VIP event at Oxbow Blending and Bottling on Friday night and then finish with their annual "Ghostland" show for thousands at Portland's Thompson's Point on Saturday.

