ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’ve lived here for any appreciable amount of time, you’ve probably heard Maine referred to as the “tailpipe of the nation.” Prevailing winds carry pollutants up from the Midwest and the rest of New England, periodically resulting in smoggy, hazy days, particularly in the hot summer months. On the East Coast, that haze comes from power plants, industrial boilers, industrial processes, and emissions from cars and trucks.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maine Business
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Ashland, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tuesday summit reimagines next-gen driver safety

AUGUSTA, Maine — In an Augusta ballroom, a crowd of driving instructors gathered to discuss how best to prepare the next generation of safe drivers. The Maine Secretary of State’s office helped host the summit, and Secretary Shenna Bellows spoke about the importance of new drivers getting off on the right foot.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Steady Rain#Hot Weather#Amusement Park#Silver Lining#The Portland Sea Dogs#The U S Drought Monitor#The Drought Monitor
NEWS CENTER Maine

Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival

CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor. "It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.
CAMDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME Sen. Bill Diamond wants access to DHHS case files

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Cumberland, sent a letter to the Government Oversight Committee on Tuesday, urging them to push back against DHHS' decision to withhold the case files of four children who were killed last year. "The department said, 'No, you can't see that, we're not giving...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

BANGOR, Maine — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Planned Parenthood sees 20% increase in birth control appointments in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it has seen a 20-percent increase in appointments for birth control over the last three months. It comes after two major Supreme Court reversals in June, including the Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization. Despite protections in Maine, both rulings threatened reproductive rights nationwide.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saturday’s 'Ghostland' show to mark end of The Ghost of Paul Revere's 11-year run

For fans of The Ghost of Paul Revere, this weekend is bittersweet. The Maine-based band announced in April that the end was coming, and now the end is here. The boys of Maine are going out with a bang. They'll play a VIP event at Oxbow Blending and Bottling on Friday night and then finish with their annual "Ghostland" show for thousands at Portland's Thompson's Point on Saturday.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy