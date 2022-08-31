Read full article on original website
Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan
PORTLAND, Maine — If you’ve lived here for any appreciable amount of time, you’ve probably heard Maine referred to as the “tailpipe of the nation.” Prevailing winds carry pollutants up from the Midwest and the rest of New England, periodically resulting in smoggy, hazy days, particularly in the hot summer months. On the East Coast, that haze comes from power plants, industrial boilers, industrial processes, and emissions from cars and trucks.
Tiny wasps offer defense against invasive flies in Maine
ORONO, Maine — Here in Maine, we love our berries. Especially our blueberries. But an invasive pest is posing a threat to the valuable crop and others like it throughout the state. The spotted wing drosophila (SWD) is native to Asia and was first found in North America in...
Rain a relief for some Maine farmers, while flood threats loom elsewhere
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Those traveling south for the Labor Day holiday hit traffic snags well into the early evening, with delays as far north as Falmouth stretching down to the New Hampshire border. The consistent barrage of rain generated low visibility for those in the queue. For Maine...
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard. Maine created one of the toughest rules in the nation for internet service providers in...
Maine Things To Do | Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival, Open Lighthouse Day, Maine Wienerfest
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Sept. 6 - Sept. 12. When: 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. When: Ride starts at 10:30 a.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Tuesday summit reimagines next-gen driver safety
AUGUSTA, Maine — In an Augusta ballroom, a crowd of driving instructors gathered to discuss how best to prepare the next generation of safe drivers. The Maine Secretary of State’s office helped host the summit, and Secretary Shenna Bellows spoke about the importance of new drivers getting off on the right foot.
Half of Maine's indigent cases are being defended by small group of lawyers
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers. The...
The last 100 of the beagle rescues from Virginia facility arrive in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Humane Society of the United States has been tasked with finding homes for close to 4,000 beagles after a breeding shelter in Virginia was shut down for violating the animal welfare act. The beagles have been sent to states across the country to find their forever homes, and the last 100 are now here in Maine.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Gov. Mills announces nearly $2M plan for substance abuse treatment in rural Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Announced in a recent statement, the Office of Governor Mills plans to expand substance abuse treatment with a new funding initiative. $1.9 million dollars in funding will be used by behavioral health providers for things like start-up costs or staff training and development. "We're very excited...
Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival
CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor. "It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.
ME Sen. Bill Diamond wants access to DHHS case files
AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Cumberland, sent a letter to the Government Oversight Committee on Tuesday, urging them to push back against DHHS' decision to withhold the case files of four children who were killed last year. "The department said, 'No, you can't see that, we're not giving...
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
Planned Parenthood sees 20% increase in birth control appointments in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it has seen a 20-percent increase in appointments for birth control over the last three months. It comes after two major Supreme Court reversals in June, including the Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization. Despite protections in Maine, both rulings threatened reproductive rights nationwide.
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Saturday’s 'Ghostland' show to mark end of The Ghost of Paul Revere's 11-year run
For fans of The Ghost of Paul Revere, this weekend is bittersweet. The Maine-based band announced in April that the end was coming, and now the end is here. The boys of Maine are going out with a bang. They'll play a VIP event at Oxbow Blending and Bottling on Friday night and then finish with their annual "Ghostland" show for thousands at Portland's Thompson's Point on Saturday.
Maine supreme court breathes new life into CMP corridor project
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court on Tuesday breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line that aims to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling that a statewide vote rebuking the project was unconstitutional. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the retroactive nature of the referendum...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that stood...
