Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites begins construction along Main Ave. SW
CULLMAN, Ala. – The planned Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1835 Main Ave. SW in Cullman is now closer to reality. Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Keith Varden welcomed guests to a symbolic “groundbreaking” ceremony Tuesday at Cullman City Hall, and ground clearing at the site has begun. “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is an exciting next step for Cullman,” Varden said. “It’s the first of its brand in Alabama and we’re super grateful (sic). It’s the first hotel in the downtown area. What this is going to do for us is tie in our industrial area but also the...
Gordo, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Winfield High School football team will have a game with Gordo High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.
Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
KKK plaque found at West Point; Naming Commission says removal outside its authority
A Ku Klux Klan plaque found at West Point falls outside the mission of the Department of Defense committee charged with identifying and renaming military assets named for the Confederacy, the commission announced in its latest report. The plaque was first reported by the New York Times. The Naming Commission...
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Cochran pleads guilty in Christmas shooting
HAMILTON — On Friday, August 26, Christopher Andrew Cochran appeared before 25th Circuit Judge Daryl Burt and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter in connection with the Christmas Day 2018 shooting that took the life of Lorenzo Jose "Joe" Garcia. Cochran, who was 29 at...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
