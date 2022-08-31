ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, AL

Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views

You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
HOUSTON, AL
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Winfield, AL
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites begins construction along Main Ave. SW

CULLMAN, Ala. – The planned Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1835 Main Ave. SW in Cullman is now closer to reality. Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Keith Varden welcomed guests to a symbolic “groundbreaking” ceremony Tuesday at Cullman City Hall, and ground clearing at the site has begun.   “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is an exciting next step for Cullman,” Varden said. “It’s the first of its brand in Alabama and we’re super grateful (sic). It’s the first hotel in the downtown area. What this is going to do for us is tie in our industrial area but also the...
CULLMAN, AL
James Spann
Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
ABERDEEN, MS
#Book Signing#Polygon#Abc
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
Cochran pleads guilty in Christmas shooting

HAMILTON — On Friday, August 26, Christopher Andrew Cochran appeared before 25th Circuit Judge Daryl Burt and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter in connection with the Christmas Day 2018 shooting that took the life of Lorenzo Jose "Joe" Garcia. Cochran, who was 29 at...
HAMILTON, AL

