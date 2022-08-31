ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
NEW IBERIA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

