brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested after riding with 1-year-old on an ATV to promote drag-racing event, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday in an incident last in which police stopped him riding an all terrain vehicle down a city street with his one-year-old child in the front without protective gear, an arrest affidavit says. Police later learned that the man was promoting a "Midcity Madness"...
wbrz.com
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued for a 27-year-old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called 911...
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
brproud.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Morgan City
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
brproud.com
23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
fox8live.com
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
Juvenile arrested near Shrimp & Petroleum Festival fair grounds with a stolen gun
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Thursday in Morgan City for having a stolen firearm on festival grounds.
