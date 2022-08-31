Read full article on original website
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose
A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
3.5 earthquake strikes near San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose. The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 […]
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in South San Jose: Police
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School. The pedestrian suffered...
Zisser: San Jose mayor’s ‘facts’ about policing ignore community-based alternatives
The hot San Jose summer must have fried Mayor Sam Liccardo’s memory. In an Aug. 15 opinion piece, Liccardo calls for more police officers and more incarceration as the answer to public safety concerns. He remembers back to protests in 2020, though glosses over the most important parts: righteous...
Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers
Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose. Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truck traveling west on the same street.
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
Ag officials launch emergency action targeting Oriental fruit flies in SJ to protect local harvest
"There's multiple layers of environmental damage, food damage, economic damage, and export damage," Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney told ABC7 News.
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms
SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts
The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
