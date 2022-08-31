ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father.  One look at his driveway will tell you that.  It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose

A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
KRON4 News

3.5 earthquake strikes near San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose. The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in South San Jose: Police

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School. The pedestrian suffered...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers

Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose. Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truck traveling west on the same street.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms

SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts

The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.

