Suspect On The Run Following SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Authorities said a woman told police her husband had been shot and that he had returned fire at a suspect. Police confirmed the woman's...
Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed...
OCPD: Missing 88-Year-Old Man Found Alive
An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Links Mentioned On Sept. 6, 2022
Links Mentioned for News 9's newscasts on Sept. 6, 2022. OSU's Center For Health Sciences Pre-Health Round Up. Pre-Health Round Up is a one-day, free event on the OSU Center for Health Sciences campus. High school students can learn all about the wide variety of health care fields available in the state of Oklahoma.
