Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend

This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
98.3 The KEY

One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick

If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?

That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
FINLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

This Kennewick Dream Home Can Be Yours For Only $1.7 Million

This amazing dream home is located at 108921 E 217 Prse in Kennewick, WA. They had me wanting to buy with the first paragraph on the listing. "Enjoy luxury country living only minutes from town. Take your time to appreciate the quality craftsmanship in this custom-built home. The long list of special features includes a 20x40 inground saltwater pool with an amazing deck and patio, a huge 40 x 60 detached RV shop/garage with 14' tall doors, superb architecture with high pitch roof line, big, covered patio, beautiful landscaping and stunning sunset views"
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night

Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)

If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco WA

98.3 The KEY

Post
Views

