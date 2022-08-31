Read full article on original website
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire
A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend
This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
What’s Lurking in This Haunted Library Just 50 Miles From the Tri-Cities?
There have been sightings and rumors that a library in Toppenish Washington is haunted. The Second Floor Of The Toppenish Library Is Closed Off To Patrons. Some claim that the Mary L Goodrich Community Library in Toppenish has some deep dark secrets on the closed second floor. The Mary L...
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust, What’s the Deal?
I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
New Kennewick Ice Cream Shop Will Soon Be Scooping Up Amazing Flavors
Kennewick's Newest Ice Cream Shop Is Looking At October Opening. There's a new ice cream shop coming to Kennewick and we're pretty excited about it. Sweet Onion Is One Of The Unusual Flavors You'll Find At What's The Scoop. The owners of Poutine Eh? are gearing up for a new...
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
This Kennewick Dream Home Can Be Yours For Only $1.7 Million
This amazing dream home is located at 108921 E 217 Prse in Kennewick, WA. They had me wanting to buy with the first paragraph on the listing. "Enjoy luxury country living only minutes from town. Take your time to appreciate the quality craftsmanship in this custom-built home. The long list of special features includes a 20x40 inground saltwater pool with an amazing deck and patio, a huge 40 x 60 detached RV shop/garage with 14' tall doors, superb architecture with high pitch roof line, big, covered patio, beautiful landscaping and stunning sunset views"
Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night
Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)
If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot
A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick. One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick. A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022. Hot Mess Burgers...
Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?
A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
