The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
edglentoday.com
Selberg Scores Brace In 15th, 28th Minutes, Leads Edwardsville To Bounce Back 2-0 Win Over Alton In SWC Match
EDWARDSVILLE - Berik Selberg scored a brace (two goals) in the 15th and 28th minutes, and it would be all Edwardsville needed as the Tigers bounced back from a loss to Collinsville two days earlier to defeat Alton 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium.
edglentoday.com
Brnfre Scores Three TDs, Curry Runs For One Score, Passes For Another As Edwardsville Tops Highland 31-28
EDWARDSVILLE - Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Jake Curry ran for one and passed for another as Edwardsville won its home football opener over Highland 31-28 Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers played a much better second half, and were able to hold off the...
KSDK
Battle of the Breese: Mater Dei preps for game against Breese Central
Mater Dei's principal and football team joined 5 On Your Side for a morning pep rally. They take on Breese Central on Friday.
edglentoday.com
EAWR at CM Football 9-2-22
The Eagles host the Oilers in Bethalto. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Friday Night Lights: Tigers Host Highland After Dramatic Overtime Win, Oilers At CM, Marquette Hosts Salem, Piasa Birds Host Virden
EDWARDSVILLE --- The Edwardsville High football team got a signature win last Friday in the season opener, going on the road and coming from behind to defeat Southeast Missouri power Jackson 41-34 in double overtime. On this Friday night, the Tigers meet another powerful team in Highland in their home...
Mizzou wins opener 52-24
Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns to lead the Missouri Tigers to a 52-24 season opening victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Columbia. Burden, the St. Louis native playing in his first college game had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 26 yards and […]
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
edglentoday.com
James W. Anderson
James W. “Jim” Anderson, 84, passed away at 5:33 am on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Logan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Newt and Eunice (Turner) Anderson. He married the former Christine Combs on January...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
edglentoday.com
Michael F. Cauley
Michael F. Cauley, age 53, of Bunker Hill passed away suddenly Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born September 23, 1968, in Alton the son of Floyd and Ethel Ann (Lynch) Cauley. He married Wendy Heindricks on May 16, 1992, in Meadowbrook and she survives. Michael worked as a Technical...
constructforstl.org
Record Demand for Rebar Spurs Nu Way Expansion in Troy, IL
Record demand for reinforcing steel known widely as rebar is prompting a large expansion for the Nu Way Companies in Troy, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in Metro St. Louis. Contegra Construction is building a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for the 67-year-old, family owned, business in Troy, Ill. NuWay FAB, a newly formed division, will occupy the new facility, which will feature three overhead cranes. It will more than quadruple Nu Way’s rebar production tonnage which this year is at a record 3,100 tons and counting. The new state-of-the-art facility will be completed in spring 2023.
edglentoday.com
Naomi Jean Whalen
Naomi Jean Whalen, 91, passed away at 5:05 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at River Crossings Care Center in Alton. Born March 17, 1931, in East Alton, she was the daughter of George and Grace (Stevens) Vannoy. Naomi had worked as an Apartment Manager for Walter Hale Realty. On September...
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
wmix94.com
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
cityofedwardsville.com
Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Newest Madison carwash open for business
MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
edglentoday.com
Inclusive Welcome Receptions Build Community for all at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development Hub (The Hub) and the Kimmel Student Involvement Center hosted a series of special receptions throughout the week, welcoming and celebrating the various identity groups of incoming students. Students that identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Asian American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+,...
