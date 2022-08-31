Record demand for reinforcing steel known widely as rebar is prompting a large expansion for the Nu Way Companies in Troy, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in Metro St. Louis. Contegra Construction is building a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for the 67-year-old, family owned, business in Troy, Ill. NuWay FAB, a newly formed division, will occupy the new facility, which will feature three overhead cranes. It will more than quadruple Nu Way’s rebar production tonnage which this year is at a record 3,100 tons and counting. The new state-of-the-art facility will be completed in spring 2023.

TROY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO