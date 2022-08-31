ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

wtva.com

Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department pausing vehicle lease plan

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is having to tap the brakes on a plan to modernize its fleet. The law of supply and demand is stalling the law enforcement agency’s vehicle lease agreement. The Sheriff’s Office entered into a contract with Enterprise...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation

Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy went to County Road 1409 because of complaints about a suspicious person. The deputy found Wesley Ford with a golf club. The deputy asked...
LEE COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

2 arrested in connection to Parrish robbery

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24. According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several […]
PARRISH, AL
mytrpaper.com

Fayette City Council approves alcohol licenses

The Fayette City Council approved resolutions granting alcohol licenses to Fayette Prime LLC during its Aug. 23 meeting. Aliska Hughes-Monroe was absent from the meeting, with all other council members present.
FAYETTE, AL
WHNT-TV

Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL

