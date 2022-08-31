Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot calls 911 threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — The Tupelo Police Department (TPD) is investigating a call dispatch received early this morning. TPD was notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened...
WAFF
Bus driver strike ends in Franklin Co. after commission approves raise
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, school officials confirmed that school bus drivers in Franklin County would be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department pausing vehicle lease plan
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is having to tap the brakes on a plan to modernize its fleet. The law of supply and demand is stalling the law enforcement agency’s vehicle lease agreement. The Sheriff’s Office entered into a contract with Enterprise...
WAAY-TV
Florence closes McFarland Campground fishing pier over safety concerns
The fishing pier at McFarland Campground is closed until further notice, the city of Florence announced Friday. The closure is “out of genuine care and concern for the safety and well-being of those who utilize the pier,” according to a city news release. The city says inspection and...
WLOX
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
McFarland Campground fishing pier to close until further notice
A long-time fishing spot for Florence locals is now closed to the public.
wtva.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy went to County Road 1409 because of complaints about a suspicious person. The deputy found Wesley Ford with a golf club. The deputy asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested in connection to Parrish robbery
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24. According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several […]
mytrpaper.com
Fayette City Council approves alcohol licenses
The Fayette City Council approved resolutions granting alcohol licenses to Fayette Prime LLC during its Aug. 23 meeting. Aliska Hughes-Monroe was absent from the meeting, with all other council members present.
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash applies for youthful offender status
The defense for a Muscle Shoals teen recently indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide has applied for youthful offender status, according to court records.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
Comments / 0