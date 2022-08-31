Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in weekend shooting, injured woman still hospitalized
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita woman remains hospitalized, and a teen is in jail after a Sunday night shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, just south of Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived, they found...
KWCH.com
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
KWCH.com
Threat made against school in Greenwood County leads to three arrests
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a threat made against a school in Greenwood County led to three arrests, including that of a 15-year-old suspected of making a threat. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the threat on Sunday, a day after the suspected posted the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
KWCH.com
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
KWCH.com
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Update: Silver alert canceled, missing 81-year-old man found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 6:33 p.m.--The Wichita Police department (WPD) said the 81-year-old has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. WPD says he is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers...
KWCH.com
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
KWCH.com
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
KWCH.com
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Friday, Sept. 2,...
KWCH.com
What happened to Jaquilla Scales? Age progression photos show what she may look like today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. Monday, September 5, marked 21 years since her disappearance. Jaquilla was four years old when she was last seen in her bed at around...
KWCH.com
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Regional Planning Commission is set to review and approve the criteria for a commercial renewable energy project, which includes building wind turbines to zoned areas. Some people who live in the county are not happy about the wind turbines. “I could list you...
KWCH.com
Wichita city council approves new baseball field for League 42
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved a fourth baseball field for League 42 on Tuesday. The league serves inner-city youth ages 5-14 years old. The field will be located on the northeast corner of 15th Street and Wabash, just north of L’Overture Elementary. The league said the hope is to break ground by November with the goal of using the field by next season which begins in April.
KWCH.com
Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many were out this morning running to help a local police officer in his battle with cancer. Those in attendance ran either a 5K or a mile-long ‘fun run’ along the Arkansas river for Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm who was diagnosed with throat cancer which has now spread to his liver. Officer Gumm is a K-9 handler and trainer for the Wichita Police Department.
KWCH.com
Week of Sept. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing for first responders. MONDAY: Police Officer | City of Rose Hill | Rose Hill | $36,192-$38,376 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12184784 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required. •Certification from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. •Must possess a valid Kansas Driver’s License. •Requires 40 hours of annual in-service training. | City of Rose Hill has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
The first week of sports betting brings many fans to local bars to watch and bet. Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota. The Kansas State Wildcats blanked the South Dakota Coyotes in their season opener Saturday night. Adrian Martinez made his debut in the royal purple, Deuce Vaughn picked up where he left off and the defense was stellar.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Camping out with the dinosaurs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleepovers can be a blast on their own, but what if that slumber party involved dinosaurs? That’s what’s waiting for you at Field Station Dinosaurs throughout the month of September. The Cretaceous Campout will give groups the chance to sleep in a provided tent, under the stars, among the dinos! You can find more information on this fun event at kansasdinos.com/cretaceous-campout.
KWCH.com
Members of Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was quite a sight to see this afternoon for those at and near Eisenhower Airport. Three historic World War II aircraft arrived in Wichita, including a vintage B-17 “Flying Fortress.”. Members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrived this afternoon at the...
KWCH.com
Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
