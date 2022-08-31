Effective: 2022-09-06 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 515 PM EDT At 442 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Indiantown, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pahokee, Canal Point, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and Port Mayaca. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO