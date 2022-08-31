ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Missing woman with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia has been recovered

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QX7QQ_0hcnHCeO00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police say a 71-year-old woman who was missing for several days has been recovered.

Evonne Nelson was reportedly last seen at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Aug. 27, when she left her home in the 17500 block of Ardmore St., near the Lodge Freeway and Outer Dr. on the city's northwest side.

Police said that, according to her health care provider, Nelson has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

After asking for tips to find Nelson, police on Thursday sent an update stating that she had been recovered and is doing fine.

No further information was released.

