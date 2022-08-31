Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Timing out Sunday rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
Rain chances continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A system off to our south and west will bring lingering rain chances over the next couple of day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. There is the chance of some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Teach for America Indy reaches 15, continues work fighting education inequity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are about 2,200 teacher openings in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Just like other places, Indiana is experiencing teacher shortages. Teach for America representatives say they are taking aim at not only increasing teacher numbers, but the diversity we see in the classroom.
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
INDOT: East 71st Street trail reopening for Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the reopening of East 71st Street trail for Labor Day weekend. According to a release, it’s expected to open back up sometime on Friday. After the holiday weekend, the street will close again temporarily the following week to install...
Election officials say worker hiring steady despite rhetoric
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials in three of Indiana’s most populous counties on Friday said they don’t expect much trouble finding workers for the November general election. Voting rights groups in recent months have said they’re worried not enough people will sign up to be either poll workers,...
All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Finding Faith
WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week. Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Randy Ollis talks about his podcast Finding Faith.
Mental health: The road to recovery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More Hoosiers are facing mental health challenges than you may think. More than 260,000 people in our state are living with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, or bipolar disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They could be your co-workers,...
Man dead after car crashes, burst into flames on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday that an I-65 crash took the life of a man from Tennessee. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes were closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
