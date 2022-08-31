Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
‘Walk & Talk’ tour guides visitors through ‘BUTTER 2’ art fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– As part of the second annual “BUTTER” Fine Art Fair, organizers, GangGang is giving visitors a chance to get educated. While more than 50 black visual artists from Indiana and across the country will have their talent on display, “BUTTER 2” is also highlighting the history that looms in the very space of the celebration of black art and culture.
indyschild.com
New Greenwood Fall Concert Series
Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County Kids hosts “RibFest” fundraiser for winter coats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Kids Coats is hosting “RibFest” at Bier Brewery North in Carmel Sunday morning through the afternoon hours. Those interested in attending will enjoy ribs as well as music starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations of coats and money are preferred.
WISH-TV
Dancing with our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County
Local celebrities are dancing for Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County next week!. Tim Griffin, Carmel Firefighter, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Natasha Cox, Dancing with Our Stars competitor, to give a preview of their performance and to discuss what you can expect the fundraising event.
WISH-TV
Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years. Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.
WISH-TV
Go behind the scenes of infield care center, meet new IMS & IndyCar medical director
It’s the oldest building inside the famed IMS oval, and it quite literally saves lives. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President J. Douglas Boles gives race fans a behind the scenes tour of the IU Health Emergency Medical Center, which treats drivers involved in accidents, as well as race fans who visit the Racing Capital of the World for on-track action. Plus, meet Dr. Geoffrey Billows and Dr. Julia Vaizer, who lead IMS and INDYCAR’s medical efforts at the track.
The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been steadily assembling one of the most interesting privately… The post The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission appeared first on Outsider.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Current Publishing
Westfield High School students get ready for homecoming, HOCO Fest
Westfield High School students have plenty of fun planned this year as they gear up for homecoming with spirit days, a dance, and HOCO Fest that will bring a carnival-like atmosphere for the public to enjoy. The weeklong festivities at the high school will kick off Sept. 12 with homecoming...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: How to tell if your cat is happy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, KJ McGlinn joined News 8. McGlinn has some inside tips for all cat owners. Watch the full interview above to learn more about...
WISH-TV
Teach for America Indy reaches 15, continues work fighting education inequity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are about 2,200 teacher openings in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Just like other places, Indiana is experiencing teacher shortages. Teach for America representatives say they are taking aim at not only increasing teacher numbers, but the diversity we see in the classroom.
readthereporter.com
David Weekley Homes now selling in Fishers’ Grantham neighborhood
David Weekley Homes, one of the largest national privately held home builders, is now selling single-family homes in the Fishers community of Grantham. The builder’s model home, The Paddock, is under construction and slated to open for tours in October 2022. Grantham offers craftsman-style, one- and two-story homes situated...
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworking
Handmade by J. Rachell Woodworking - Pop-up Vendor at Pike Farmers Market| Image Credit: Arnita M. Williams. For the past seven years, after completing his tour of duty, Jordan Rachell, a U.S. Air Force veteran has been living his passion.
Current Publishing
Carmel Middle School student’s throwing success mounts
Carmel Middle School seventh-grader Amyla Holder’s favorite sport might be basketball, but she has proven to be a natural shot put and discus thrower. Holder, 12, has been throwing shot put since she was 8 years old and made the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships. She started throwing the discus on her own a year later, but the discus isn’t allowed for competitors until age 11.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of Noblesville’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will demolish the O.V. Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. “The proposed project to fully build it out was approximately $63...
WISH-TV
1 shot at residence on the city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot at a residence on the city’s south side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, a person was shot in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street on Sunday evening. News 8...
wfyi.org
'Enough': Indianapolis Star journalists picket to 'demand a fair contract' from Gannett
Indianapolis Star journalists picketed around Monument Circle on Thursday to call attention to a union contract dispute with parent company Gannett. “Our contract proposal is pretty big. But, we've been at it for a couple years,” said Jenna Watson, photojournalist and Indianapolis NewsGuild president. “And we are here to say ‘enough is enough.’ We want Gannett to cooperate and show up with respect and make movement toward us in getting our next contract ratified.”
Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station
INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
WISH-TV
The Zone: September 2, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week three of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 2. And after Westfield’s big win over...
WISH-TV
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
