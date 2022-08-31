'Dancing for one-n-ten' raises $170,000 for LGBTQ youth

In a spectacle of rhinestones, glitter, generosity and strength, the 13th "Dancing for one-n-ten" fundraiser was a success.

On Sunday, August 21 at Tempe Center for the Arts, hundreds of people came together for a great cause, raising over $170,000 for one-n-ten’s identity-based programs. The "Dancing for one-n-ten" lineup showcased an experience in which youth could see people similar to them on stage, moving confidently and expressively and breaking the heteronormative identities they can often feel othered by, a press release stated.

Dancing for one-n-ten lineup

Presented this year by Loverboy, "Dancing for one-n-ten" was the fundraiser’s first time back after a two year hiatus. Hosted by drag queen, Barbara Seville, the dance was full of comedy, tears and heartwarming moments. This year’s theme was identity, reflective of the organization’s growing need for identity-based programming. The nine contestants were introduced by sharing their stories and what identity means to them.

“Our data from the past year has shown that over 70% of our youth identify as transgender or gender nonconforming,” one-n-ten’s CEO Nate Rhoton said in the release. “This year’s event will help us fund programming for BIPOC youth, trans and gender nonconforming youth, plus other critical efforts that could not be possible without the support of the community.”

Dancing for one-n-ten raised money for the nonprofit's identity-based programs.

The grand champion of this year’s event was Aaron Carter, representing the Carter Mosier Group, who performed a contemporary piece with his partner Tracy Puddy, inspired by the freedom that comes with finally feeling comfortable with who you are.

The fundraising champion this year was Jesús Godinezz, representing Phoenix Gay Flag Football League, raising $31,000 and shattering his goal of $10,000. Godinezz performed a cha-cha with his partner Julianne Daniells.

In addition to helping Valley youth and young adults between the ages 11–24 find housing, social and employment opportunities, one-n-ten works to encourage self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices. "Dancing for one-n-ten" is one of several key fundraising events held throughout the year to make the nonprofit organization’s efforts and achievements possible.

For more about one-n-ten visit the website onenten.org.