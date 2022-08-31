Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’
Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
FOXBusiness
Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
FOXBusiness
Biden made America 'energy vulnerable' by shunning Saudi Arabia then begging for oil: Former Trump official
Former Trump deputy national security advisor Victoria Coates addressed the energy crisis facing Western nations, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, Biden made the U.S. "energy vulnerable" by posturing as a consuming nation while the Saudis consider us an oil-producing country that is not utilizing its resources. VICTORIA COATES: I...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
FOXBusiness
Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP wins House majority in midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an expected Republican victory in November. Sources tell FOX Business that Pelosi wants President Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections. Biden is...
FOXBusiness
Sen. Rick Scott: GOP is a unified force 'hellbent' on changing Biden's direction for America
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., pushed back against the idea that Republican midterm candidates are not on the same page while Democrats present a united front, telling "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, that the GOP has great candidates who will change the direction of the country. RICK SCOTT: We have great candidates....
FOXBusiness
US farmers can supply long-term energy and climate solutions
Up before the sun rises and into bed long after it sets, farmers spend their days supporting our nation. In fact, in times of crisis, American farmers have always been there to help. During the Civil War, farmers supplied troops with food, clothes and transportation. During World War II, they accelerated production to feed U.S. troops and allies in Europe.
Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'
A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
Zelenskiy discusses urgent aid, Russia sanctions with EU chief
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
FOXBusiness
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark fast-food workers bill, despite concerns it will drive up costs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a landmark bill that expands power and protections for fast-food workers despite opposition from restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumer costs. The landmark law, AB 257, creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers'...
FOXBusiness
Colorado Target workers plan to file unfair labor practice charges against company for unionbusting tactics
Target workers at a store in Colorado plan to file unfair practice labor charges against the Minneapolis-based corporation, alleging the seventh largest U.S. retailer by sales is trying to block their efforts to unionize. Workers in one store in Pueblo allege they have "experienced illegal intimidation, interrogation, threats, and harassment...
FOXBusiness
Russia blames Western sanctions for pipeline shutdown, while Ukraine accuses the Kremlin of energy 'blackmail'
The Kremlin blamed the West on Monday for the shutdown of Nord Stream 1, arguing that economic sanctions have prevented Gazprom from doing maintenance on the critical pipeline that carries natural gas from Russia to Germany. Gazprom shut down the pipeline last week and delayed a scheduled reopening due to...
