Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Arizona State
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
FOXBusiness

Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
Pete Buttigieg
FOXBusiness

Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act

The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
FOXBusiness

US farmers can supply long-term energy and climate solutions

Up before the sun rises and into bed long after it sets, farmers spend their days supporting our nation. In fact, in times of crisis, American farmers have always been there to help. During the Civil War, farmers supplied troops with food, clothes and transportation. During World War II, they accelerated production to feed U.S. troops and allies in Europe.
FOXBusiness

Colorado Target workers plan to file unfair labor practice charges against company for unionbusting tactics

Target workers at a store in Colorado plan to file unfair practice labor charges against the Minneapolis-based corporation, alleging the seventh largest U.S. retailer by sales is trying to block their efforts to unionize. Workers in one store in Pueblo allege they have "experienced illegal intimidation, interrogation, threats, and harassment...
