ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 24

Ann Plamondon
6d ago

So he’s 19 and the question is will they request that he be charged as a child or as an adult. It is time that these so-called children that kill someone face adult charges.

Reply(3)
10
Fred's here
5d ago

Don't worry Biden has a plan.......to lock up parents who speak up at school board meetings

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Detroit Man Accused of Killing 3 in Random Weekend Shooting Spree

Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after an apparently random shooting spree over the weekend in Detroit. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, he allegedly shot a man near a police station, but there were no 911 calls and the killing went undiscovered for hours. Around half an hour later, several blocks away, another woman (not yet identified) was shot; after that, Lari Brisco, a single mother of five, was shot while waiting for the city bus. Lastly, around 7:10 a.m., a 76-year-old was walking his dog when both were shot—the man in the leg, the dog in the paw. Both survived, but the other three victims died. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smith “reigned real terror” across the city. Someone close to Smith tipped the police on his whereabouts and he was arrested at home Sunday after a 12-hour search.Read it at Associated Press
Popculture

Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman

Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Man And His Dog#Murder#Ramon#Violent Crime#Pennington Drive
NBC News

NBC News

457K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy