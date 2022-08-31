Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after an apparently random shooting spree over the weekend in Detroit. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, he allegedly shot a man near a police station, but there were no 911 calls and the killing went undiscovered for hours. Around half an hour later, several blocks away, another woman (not yet identified) was shot; after that, Lari Brisco, a single mother of five, was shot while waiting for the city bus. Lastly, around 7:10 a.m., a 76-year-old was walking his dog when both were shot—the man in the leg, the dog in the paw. Both survived, but the other three victims died. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smith “reigned real terror” across the city. Someone close to Smith tipped the police on his whereabouts and he was arrested at home Sunday after a 12-hour search.Read it at Associated Press

6 DAYS AGO