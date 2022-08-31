Pinal County hosts events during Domestic Violence Awareness month in October

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has multiple events scheduled for October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “The Domestic Violence Kick-Off Event,” “Paint Pinal Purple,” “Domestic Violence Awareness Walk” and “In Her Shoes” are all aimed at bringing awareness, spreading hope, showing support and sharing information about the community’s available resources.

Domestic Violence Awareness Kick-Off

The event takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, 971 Jason Lopez Circle in Florence. Staff will light the outside of the building purple, listen to a survivor’s story and hear from Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer.

Paint Pinal Purple

The Paint Pinal Purple contest is a way businesses and organizations can get involved in showing their support for anti-domestic-violence efforts.

Businesses and organizations throughout Pinal County are encouraged to light up their buildings, vehicles and more purple to show support. The top 10 winners will be selected by a committee at the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and will be recognized on social media. The top three winners will be recognized at a Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting. This contest will take place the entire month of October. Photos must be emailed to Latisha Joseph, latisha.joseph@pinal.gov , no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

This event will be held in partnership with the Apache Junction Police Department. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, at Prospector Park in Apache Junction. Members of the public can purchase shirts and walk in support of a loved one for $30. They also can bring personal hygiene items for local domestic violence shelters and take part in the walk. This free family event offers support, resources and a time to connect with survivors. To register or sponsor this event, visit www.turnanewleaf.org/dvaw2022 . All proceeds from this walk will go to domestic violence programs at A New Leaf.

In Her Shoes

This educational event helps community members understand the potential roadblocks domestic violence victims sometimes face. This free interactive event is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Maricopa Library, 18160 N. Maya Angelou Drive in Maricopa.

Guests will experience walking through a domestic violence situation and hear from victims’ advocates from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and the Casa Grande Police Department. Volkmer also will be speaking.

Contact Latisha Joseph at latisha.joseph@pinal.gov for more information.