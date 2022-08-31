ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County hosts events during Domestic Violence Awareness month in October

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgsSn_0hcnGFpi00

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has multiple events scheduled for October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “The Domestic Violence Kick-Off Event,” “Paint Pinal Purple,” “Domestic Violence Awareness Walk” and “In Her Shoes” are all aimed at bringing awareness, spreading hope, showing support and sharing information about the community’s available resources.

Domestic Violence Awareness Kick-Off

The event takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, 971 Jason Lopez Circle in Florence. Staff will light the outside of the building purple, listen to a survivor’s story and hear from Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer.

Paint Pinal Purple

The Paint Pinal Purple contest is a way businesses and organizations can get involved in showing their support for anti-domestic-violence efforts.

Businesses and organizations throughout Pinal County are encouraged to light up their buildings, vehicles and more purple to show support. The top 10 winners will be selected by a committee at the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and will be recognized on social media. The top three winners will be recognized at a Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting. This contest will take place the entire month of October. Photos must be emailed to Latisha Joseph, latisha.joseph@pinal.gov , no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

This event will be held in partnership with the Apache Junction Police Department. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, at Prospector Park in Apache Junction. Members of the public can purchase shirts and walk in support of a loved one for $30. They also can bring personal hygiene items for local domestic violence shelters and take part in the walk. This free family event offers support, resources and a time to connect with survivors. To register or sponsor this event, visit www.turnanewleaf.org/dvaw2022 . All proceeds from this walk will go to domestic violence programs at A New Leaf.

In Her Shoes

This educational event helps community members understand the potential roadblocks domestic violence victims sometimes face. This free interactive event is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Maricopa Library, 18160 N. Maya Angelou Drive in Maricopa.

Guests will experience walking through a domestic violence situation and hear from victims’ advocates from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and the Casa Grande Police Department. Volkmer also will be speaking.

Contact Latisha Joseph at latisha.joseph@pinal.gov for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Florence, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
527
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy