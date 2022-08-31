Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green is putting his money where his mouth is. At Paine College’s recent Fall Convocation, students applauded when the Goodie Mob singer made a surprise announcement in a prerecorded video: he and the Augusta school had teamed up to gift all its Pell Grant students a free Android tablet with a year of free connectivity through Moolah Wireless, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Students enrolled in other federal programs, such as public housing or the National School Lunch Program, may also be eligible for the device.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO