Johnston, SC

Aiken Standard

New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School

A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Martha Julina Godbold LeVander

ROCKINGHAM — Martha Julina Godbold LeVander entered into the presence of God on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1931 in Marlboro County, South Carolina to Marion Boyd Godbold and Martha Julina Pearson Godbold. She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and the School of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
SALISBURY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jasper ‘Butch’ Knight

ROCKINGHAM — Jasper “Butch” Knight, 49, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022. He was born in Richmond County, son of Charles “Tom” Knight and Bobbie Grant Deberry. Butch was preceeded in death by both parents; his stepfather, Jerry Deberry; and brother, Mike Deberry. Survivors...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
EVANS, GA
charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC
live5news.com

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
AccessAtlanta

CeeLo Green, Augusta HBCU gift tablets to students

Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green is putting his money where his mouth is. At Paine College’s recent Fall Convocation, students applauded when the Goodie Mob singer made a surprise announcement in a prerecorded video: he and the Augusta school had teamed up to gift all its Pell Grant students a free Android tablet with a year of free connectivity through Moolah Wireless, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Students enrolled in other federal programs, such as public housing or the National School Lunch Program, may also be eligible for the device.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some baby alligators in North Augusta are all the rage on social media. They were born at Brick Pond Park. From photos we’ve seen, the litter is at least in the double digits. Some are arguing to let nature be nature, while others say...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Heart patient celebrates second chance at life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All Cedric Thomas, Jr. wants for his birthday this year is to say, "thank you." “Today is my birthday. It’s a celebration of life, for myself and for everyone around me who has supported me and given me life through their support for the past year,” Thomas says.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
WJBF

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present P.A.W. Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The P.A.W. Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage in Augusta. A pirate-themed adventure awaits the heroic pups from the top-rated preschool series P.A.W. Patrol, produced by Spin […]
AUGUSTA, GA

