York County Judicial Center Scheduled To Open After Hazmat Team Repaired Leak

Three days after hazmat crews were called to the York County Judicial Center, the facility has been scheduled for re-opening at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, authorities say.

The team was called after a leak was found "in one of the building's cooling units" at 45 North George Street around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, says York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

The leak was determined to have been a cracked pipe allowing refrigeration liquid to release an odorless gas, which on its own is not harmful but it depletes oxygen in the air when it is released, York City Fire Department Chief Bill Sleeger says.

The York City Fire Department, York County Hazmat Team, an HVAC contractor, and the building’s maintenance crew have also responded to the leak and are investigating, according to Czech.

"The leak is contained to the judicial center and does not present a danger to pedestrians and motorists who may be near the building," according to Czech.

"The incident only affects court proceedings and row officer business within the judicial center; all other county functions will continue to operate as normal," Czech initially stated.

The clean up efforts remained active throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning, but the repair was completed and clean-up efforts were under way and expected to finish on Thursday afternoon, according to Czech.

When the clean-up is complete it will allow for "a safe environment for employees and patrons on Friday." Czech said in an updated release on Thursday.