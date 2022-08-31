Read full article on original website
43rd Avenue Water Tower celebrates 30 years with new look
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The 43rd Avenue Water Tower is about halfway through its service period — and with this milestone comes a new appearance and well-deserved rehabilitation. The tower was originally built in 1992 and has continued to serve NorthWest Bismarck ever since. It has a one million gallon storage capacity, allowing it to […]
One Of Bismarck’s Oldest Businesses Announces Permanent Close
You might have seen the signs in the windows as you've driven through downtown Bismarck. A sad announcement was made on the Knowles Jewelry Facebook page; the business will be closing and selling off all of its inventory over the next few weeks. Yep, after 115 operating in downtown Bismarck,...
Tomato shortages possible due to western drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants might have to start looking for alternatives for their pizza sauce. Tomato shortages are expected due to droughts in California. The state produces nearly all of America’s processing tomatoes, and 40% of it is in severe drought. As for local Bismarck restaurant Fireflour Pizza,...
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
There are always a number of different nuances to any community or in our case "communities". The inside jokes that set us apart at the same time hold us together. Now, they may be geographically historical or seemingly insignificant, but there is a laundry list of singular things that resonate in these communities that you need to understand so as not to be labeled "an outsider". Let me just punch out a quick list of regional "truisms" that might make your assimilation into the area that much easier.
13 beds added at residential drug & alcohol treatment facility
They continued treatment at Heartview but closed the smaller facility on East Broadway to move services to 23rd Street.
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
Lincoln City Council votes not to change certain zone to “heavy industrial”
LINCOLN, N.D, (KXNET)— Concerned residents and business owners were taking turns addressing the Lincoln City Council Thursday night. At issue was to consider an appeal of the Lincoln Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a zoning change to what’s known as the Edge Hill Estates Addition. Lance Piatz, of D and L Land LLC, was […]
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
Events to check out this weekend!
Fort Abraham Lincoln’s legendary glow hike returns this Saturday, September 3rd! The “GLOW HIKE” will be a 1.5 – 2 mile hike on mostly bike paths and roads. This is an event for the whole family and don’t be afraid to have fun with it. You’re encouraged to bring glow sticks, wear UV reflective or glow face paint, and flashlights and wear any type of white or colored clothing that will be reflective under UV light. Literally, shine while you’re hiking. Event is FREE with a ND State Parks Annual Pass, or $7 vehicle registration at the entrance to the park. Organizers suggest you arrive at 7 p.m. to get your glow on. The hike will begin between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Find more information on this event at www.parkrec.nd.gov.
In Case You Missed It: 8/29-9/4 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week in North Dakota news may have been a bit slower than some other weeks in the cycle, but there’s always news to be found. From Football updates to police concerns, we’ve gathered some of the biggest stories across the site for you in this edition of In Case You […]
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 19-year-old Tyler Raines pleaded not-guilty to murder, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in Glen Ullin. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man. During questioning, a witness testified Raines told law enforcement he shot the victim once. But according to two juveniles who were with Raines at the time of the shooting, he shot twice.
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is dead and another injured in a crash Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old did not stop at a stop sign at 34th Street southwest and State Avenue North. The other driver, a 23-year-old man,...
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
North Dakota State throttles Drake in opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their ninth national championship in 11 years, the Bison opened 2022 in a big way with a 56-14 win in front of the home crowd. Drake scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by 49 unanswered points by NDSU. Eight Bison scored in the win.
