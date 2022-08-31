ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Beach Radio

NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison

Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
BAYONNE, NJ
Beach Radio

Holmdel, NJ cops in two high-speed chases with luxury cars

Holmdel police pursued two SUVs at speeds reaching over 90 mph during the Labor Day weekend. Early Monday morning, police chased a Porsche SUV that was suspected of being involved in attempted car thefts and burglaries after the driver took off when told to stop by police. The pursuit went...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Beach Radio

Philadelphia man arrested for Somerset County, NJ homicide in 2020

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for the April 2020 homicide of a Franklin Township resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Juaquan Fitzgerald, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawfully disturbing human remains, and weapons offenses. According to officials, Fitzgerald is responsible for...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward

We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
TRAFFIC
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

