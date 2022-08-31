Read full article on original website
NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison
Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
Holmdel, NJ cops in two high-speed chases with luxury cars
Holmdel police pursued two SUVs at speeds reaching over 90 mph during the Labor Day weekend. Early Monday morning, police chased a Porsche SUV that was suspected of being involved in attempted car thefts and burglaries after the driver took off when told to stop by police. The pursuit went...
Philadelphia man arrested for Somerset County, NJ homicide in 2020
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for the April 2020 homicide of a Franklin Township resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Juaquan Fitzgerald, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawfully disturbing human remains, and weapons offenses. According to officials, Fitzgerald is responsible for...
College student from NJ charged with making threat to community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media. Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
Monmouth County SPCA solves ‘The Case of the Kidnapped Kitten’ — involving convicted kidnapper
EATONTOWN — A kitten who went missing from the Monmouth County SPCA was stolen by an actual convicted kidnapper, according to authorities — as the woman put the tiny cat into a purse and walked out. The staff could not locate Queso, an 11-week old female kitten, during...
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
NJ family: Devoted teen mom of baby girl dies from laced drug
MAHWAH — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the baby daughter of a young mother who died after taking a fentanyl-laced painkiller, according to her family. Olivia Sybesma, 19, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter, Layla Rose, according to a GoFundMe organized by Alyssa Adler.
Stafford, NJ Police hold active shooter training drill ahead of new school year
Ahead of the new school year, the Stafford Township Police Department held an active shooter training drill at McKinley Avenue Elementary School to continue to be ready for a situation they hope never happens anywhere. This large-scale simulated event was orchestrated with all the details of what could happen in...
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Lakewood, NJ
An investigation is just underway into a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on Thursday evening. The accident and preliminary details of the fatal accident were announced on Friday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lakewood Police and Chief Gregory Meyer. The Ocean...
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7...
The NJ driving law that you break daily
Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
Toms River, NJ man critically injured in two vehicle crash on Route 571 in Manchester, NJ
A Toms River man is in critical condition after suffering internal injuries during a two-vehicle crash between Route 70 and Route 571 in Manchester Township around 4:43 pm on Thursday afternoon. The details of the car crash and investigation were announced by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary...
The Fantastic Ocean County Irish Festival This Saturday in Manahawkin, NJ
It may be September, but everyone will be Irish this weekend in Southern Ocean County. It's time for the fantastic Ocean County Irish Festival 2022 to come to Stafford Township this Saturday. It's a fantastic event this Saturday, September 10th at beautiful Manahawkin Lake Park. The Ocean County Irish Festival...
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
20% of NJ adults living in a home with a firearm, Rutgers study finds
Figures in a new study out of Rutgers University suggest that one in every five New Jersey residents lives in a home with firearms. That rate is still much lower than the rates recorded by many states in recent years, but it's also much higher than most past estimates for the Garden State.
White supremacist group crashes South Plainfield, NJ Labor Day parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Mayor Matt Ansesh said a small group of white supremacists that joined the parade wearing American flag masks and sunglasses was not registered for the parade and were treated as protesters. The incident continues a series of incidents that have marred the parade for the past...
