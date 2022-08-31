ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Dogs without food or water for days, warden charged

By Nadine Grimley
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

HOWLAND , Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County deputy dog warden is facing charges stemming from an investigation into alleged dog neglect at the county dog pound.

Charles Parks is facing four counts of misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals.

The charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Parks is accused of failing to provide necessary care to dogs at the pound on at least two dates when he was the only employee scheduled to do so.

“Because of the employee and volunteer schedules at the Dog Warden facility, this meant that the dogs would have allegedly been without food, water, medication, and other care for at least 48 hours,” said Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor in a statement.

According to Shandor, humane agents received the initial complaint from the county’s executive dog warden.

Parks remains employed by the county.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9.

FOX 8 sister station WKBN reached out to him for comment, but he said he didn’t want to say anything for the time being.

Terry Casterline
5d ago

what a POS should be fired first , then have him stand on a busy street holding a sign that says , I neglected animals that tax payers pay me to take care of ... then jail time ..

10
julee
5d ago

i think everyone should start a petition to remove him grom his position and to be arrested and stiffer charges should be brought against him

2
Delinda Bittner
6d ago

news said most he will get is 90 days in jail. doesn't seem right.

9
