Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
Fire in vacant building spreads to apartments, leaving 26 people displaced
VIDA, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
'We're all still here': Holiday Farm Fire survivors gather to mark second anniversary
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
Springfield PD and Bloodworks Northwest team up for pop-up donation event
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Bloodworks Northwest will hold three pop-up donation events at the Springfield Justice Center September 6, 8 and 9. Donations are down and patient needs for Type O blood and platelets are high. All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate. “We’re operating on...
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Cottage Grove celebrated its 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in on Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Police: Stabbing at Eugene residence under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they are investigating a stabbing at a residence on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:42 a.m. Multiple EPD units responded to the call in the Goodpasture Island Road area. One adult male was transported to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. An adult male...
The city of Springfield is looking to fill two positions for its Planning Commission
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is accepting applications for two positions on its Planning Commission. All Commission seats are volunteer, at-large positions with no ward restrictions. Applicants may be residents of the city or may reside between the city limits and the city's urban growth boundary. Planning...
September 4th is National Blood Donation Day
Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood shortage. This year, it ran from September 1st to September 7th, with September 4th being National Blood Donation Day.
Man detained in Springfield after six-hour standoff with police; surrendered without force
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, September 4, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident. Officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was provided medical treatment and transported to...
LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
Cinema Day at local theaters provided affordability and entertainment to movie goers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
