Oakridge, OR

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
EUGENE, OR
City
Oakridge, OR
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
#Containment#Dispersed Camping#The Cedar Creek Fire
Police: Stabbing at Eugene residence under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they are investigating a stabbing at a residence on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:42 a.m. Multiple EPD units responded to the call in the Goodpasture Island Road area. One adult male was transported to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. An adult male...
EUGENE, OR
Environment
September 4th is National Blood Donation Day

Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood shortage. This year, it ran from September 1st to September 7th, with September 4th being National Blood Donation Day.
LANE COUNTY, OR
LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
EUGENE, OR
Cinema Day at local theaters provided affordability and entertainment to movie goers

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

