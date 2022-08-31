Read full article on original website
State's power grid operator issues Flex Alert for Thursday
California's power grid operator has called for a Flex Alert for Thursday evening, Sept. 1, recommending residents reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022. The alert, which was issued by the California Independent System Operator, is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m....
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Newsom announces $4.7B mental health plan for state's youth
Under plan, an additional 40K new workers are expected to boost resources. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 18 announced a new plan to overhaul California's mental health system for children. The state's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health lays out proposals to increase access to mental health and substance abuse...
Climate nonprofit funded by Laurene Powell Jobs hires high-powered state official
Putting power behind her pledge to fund more than $3 billion to address climate change and communities, philanthropist and investor Laurene Powell Jobs has hired California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld as the inaugural president of the Waverley Street Foundation, according to a press release on Friday, Aug. 12.
State bill on police radio encryption dies in committee
A proposal to require California law enforcement agencies to find alternatives to full encryption of radio communications fizzled on Thursday morning when the state Assembly Appropriations Committee declined to advance the bill for a full Assembly vote. By agreeing to "hold the bill," the powerful committee effectively killed SB 1000...
Predicted scorching temperatures prompt flex alert for Wednesday
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide flex alert for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday because predicted scorching temperatures may drive up energy demand and tighten available power supplies. Temperatures, forecast to be over 100 degrees in inland areas of Northern California, will likely drive up air...
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
State attorney general urges public sector workers to apply for student loan forgiveness before deadline
In partnership with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Campaign for California Borrowers' Rights on Monday launched a "California Student Debt Challenge," a statewide informational campaign on student loan forgiveness. Some one million Californians in the public service sphere are eligible for loan forgiveness, but only 10,000 have received it...
