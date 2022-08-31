Read full article on original website
WKTV
Woman, teen accused of attacking employee at Upstate Wireless in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing charges after she allegedly attacked an employee at Upstate Wireless last week. Utica police were called to the Court Street business around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, for a reported assault. When officers arrived, the victim accused 43-year-old Catherine Turnage,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Man who killed brother, then himself in upstate N.Y. posted haunting message online
HASTINGS, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Syracuse stabbing victim in critical condition; one suspect charged, another at large
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse police on Monday charged a 24-year-old man with assault in connection with a stabbing that left another man hospitalized in critical condition. A second suspect remained at large Monday night. Police were called at 5:56 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Kellogg...
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
WKTV
Poland man charged following fatal accident
LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
localsyr.com
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County man facing charges after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen car
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and reckless driving after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through Madison County in a stolen car, eventually crashing into an abandoned house. On Sunday, September 4, a Village of Canastota Police...
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV
A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
cnyhomepage.com
Back to School: Traffic Safety
UTICA, NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first day of school comes with many changes, including on the roads, with bus drivers learning their routes for the year while also trying to get students to school on time. Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley says make sure to give yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes in the morning and be patient.
CNY school building cleared after receiving threat on first day of school
Camden, N.Y. — A Oneida County high school was evacuated on the first day of school after the school received a threat through a phone call Tuesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., Camden High School received a threat over the phone, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Police look for public’s help identifying Camillus bank robbery suspect
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are trying to identify a man who is a suspect in a bank robbery, Camillus police said Friday. The robbery was reported at about 1:24 p.m. Friday at a KeyBank on West Genesee Street, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. Police said the man...
Daily Orange
New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from the Syracuse Police Department shows officers disproportionately stopped Black people in the city over the last year, with Black people accounting for nearly 65% of all stops despite making up about 35% of the population.
Man stabbed by girlfriend on Syracuse’s North Side; both charged by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday in the city’s North Side, police said. Reginald Bradwell, 40, was found with a stab wound to his arm at about 2:22 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
