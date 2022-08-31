Read full article on original website
HCSO seeks information on missing Enfield woman
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an Enfield woman who was last seen driving away from the Thirteen Bridges Road area on August 15. The family filed the report today, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant. Lisa Lynn Dickerson, 60, left Halifax County possibly heading towards Vance...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day. An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.
RRPD seeks info in theft of household, food items
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the theft of nearly $50 in household and food items from Walmart on September 1. Chief Bobby Martin said the total value of items stolen was $48.20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
Sheriff’s office: Gates Co. man shot girlfriend 3 times; victim airlifted
A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.
K-9 helps Nash County deputy recover from gunshot wounds
Toney, 49, gives a lot of credit for his recovery to this point to his on-the-job partner, Chase, a 7-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness in...
Commissioners approve grant ordinance for new school funds
Halifax County commissioners today approved a grant project ordinance as well as an administrative agreement that will ultimately bring a new pre-K through 8 school to the western part of the county to replace Eastman school. The Halifax County Board of Education must also sign-off on the agreement, County Attorney...
Enfield police chief to resign from position
Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Police Chief James Ayers is resigning from his position in the wake of controversy over the destruction of the town’s Confederate monument, WRAL News has learned. Town Councilmember Bud Whitaker confirmed that the police chief had submitted his resignation, saying his last day in...
Wake County family wants answers after they say teacher hit 16-year-old on head with textbook
A Wake County family wants to raise awareness after they said a teacher hit their 16-year-old son in the head with a textbook.
Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
'For the Love of Dogs' | Wilson No-kill dog shelter faces closure after repeated violations
"Max and I put thousands of dollars into the dogs and sometimes things just don't get done that do need to be done."
Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County. Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash. Once rescuers were able to get the...
Family of pregnant Rocky Mount woman question why she was shot in the stomach
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in Rocky Mount said she is still in the hospital fighting for the life of her unborn son. Jessica Moore’s cousin says said family is shattered and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened.
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
