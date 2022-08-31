ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

rrspin.com

HCSO seeks information on missing Enfield woman

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an Enfield woman who was last seen driving away from the Thirteen Bridges Road area on August 15. The family filed the report today, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant. Lisa Lynn Dickerson, 60, left Halifax County possibly heading towards Vance...
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day. An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.
WENDELL, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info in theft of household, food items

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the theft of nearly $50 in household and food items from Walmart on September 1. Chief Bobby Martin said the total value of items stolen was $48.20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Commissioners approve grant ordinance for new school funds

Halifax County commissioners today approved a grant project ordinance as well as an administrative agreement that will ultimately bring a new pre-K through 8 school to the western part of the county to replace Eastman school. The Halifax County Board of Education must also sign-off on the agreement, County Attorney...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Enfield police chief to resign from position

Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Police Chief James Ayers is resigning from his position in the wake of controversy over the destruction of the town’s Confederate monument, WRAL News has learned. Town Councilmember Bud Whitaker confirmed that the police chief had submitted his resignation, saying his last day in...
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
rrspin.com

Missing Enfield woman located in Kill Devil Hills

An Enfield woman reported missing by her family has been located in Kill Devil Hills and is safe, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not seen 60-year-old Lisa Lynn Dickerson since August 15 and reported her missing today. Lieutenant Shane Guyant confirmed she had been...
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

