WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day. An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.

WENDELL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO