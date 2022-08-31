ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Louis Tomlinson to release new album 'Faith in the Future' on Nov. 11

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEzdh_0hcnCjyY00

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Louis Tomlinson said Wednesday that he will release a new album, titled Faith in the Future, on Nov. 11.

"I'm so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November," the singer wrote on Twitter. "After living with this album for a while I can't wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make."

The project is Tomlinson's second studio album, and will feature 14 songs. He had previously announced just weeks ago that the album was finished.

His first solo studio album, Walls, was released to mixed reviews in 2020, but charted very well, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Born in Britain, Tomlinson got his start as a contestant on the reality competition show The X-Factor, where he was discovered by Simon Cowell.

Though Tomlinson was eliminated from the show, Cowell paired him with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik to form the boy band One Direction.

The band achieved global superstardom, selling over 70 million records worldwide and becoming one of the most recognized boy bands ever. They have also played some of the highest-grossing concerts in history, according to Billboard.

One Direction split up in 2016, with Tomlinson and the rest of the members going their separate ways.

Tomlinson launched his solo career, and beyond Walls, has released numerous singles, including collaborations with singers like Bebe Rexha.

He also played a solo world tour in 2021.

Prior to the release of Walls, Tomlinson told Rolling Stone that it took him some time after the breakup of One Direction to get his feet under him.

"It took me a second to get here," Tomlinson said. "So it's a bit of a relief. Because there was a lot of treading water."

"When I took the leap of faith to go, 'All right, I'm going to do something on my own,' it took me a second to work out exactly what that was going to be," he added. "A lot of people, when they're first starting out, they develop in the background, trying different things. But obviously, I had to do that a little bit more publicly. That's been definitely been challenging at times."

"I definitely could have made a quick record, a more trendy record," Tomlinson said. "But I think it's a big thing for me as a writer that it's got to be believable coming out of my mouth. So lyrics are really important to me."

