Dunwoody, GA

Free netball and fishing courses offered to DeKalb youth

The DeKalb County Parks and Recreation department will soon host free introductory classes to teach local youth about two different sports. On Sept. 10, DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will partner with Netball America to host a kick-off registration event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Production company owner says passion for video goes back to his teen years

When Nigel Washington was a student at Chamblee High School, a teacher suggested that he look into the school’s new broadcast video program. He immersed himself in both the creative and the technical parts of broadcasting. “I decided then and there what I wanted to do with my life,” Washington said, recalling the in-house news broadcasts he helped create as a high school student.
DECATUR, GA

