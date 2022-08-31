ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Bitterroot Health Adding Stevensville, MT Location

Nine months after breaking ground, we can see the progress being made to the new Bitterroot Health site in Stevensville. The site now features the framework of the new health center which will undoubtedly save Missoula and Ravalli County citizens valuable time in emergency situations without having to drive to the currently existing hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula, 40 miles apart.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
CORVALLIS, MT
Hamilton, MT
Education
Local
Montana Sports
Hamilton, MT
Football
Corvallis, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
City
Hamilton, MT
Local
Montana Football
Hamilton, MT
Sports
Corvallis, MT
Education
City
Corvallis, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire burns northeast of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire is actively burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and 15 miles northeast of Missoula. The fire was first reported on Saturday night and the cause is thought to be a lightning strike. The burning area is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?

Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana

Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT

