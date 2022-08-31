Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
klin.com
Man Wallet, Vehicle Stolen During Lincoln Laundromat Robbery
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 26 year old man was robbed while washing his clothes at the U-Suds Laundromat near 27th and F Street around 4:30 Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim was approached by two men. “One of the males was reportedly armed with a handgun...
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
KETV.com
Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire
The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Police have not...
klin.com
Two Teens Accused Of Damaging Lincoln Day Care, Church
Two teenagers are accused of damaging a child care center and church Monday evening. Around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to investigate a burglary at Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Center on 84th between Pioneers and Old Cheney. “When they arrived they found glass had been shattered on the north...
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home near 72nd Street and Country Club Road and found a male victim, according to authorities. Omaha police said the 28-year-old man,...
klin.com
Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond
Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
1011now.com
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
KETV.com
'Nobody ever came forward,': Police, man's friends hoping for answers in cold case murder
OMAHA, Neb. — Eight years after a 30-year-old man's murder, his friends are still hoping for justice. Markquis Walker died on Sept. 5, 2014. Police believe the killer assaulted him while trying to steal his car near 24th and Pratt Streets. “Markquis was a fantastic rapper, you know, and...
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
klin.com
79 Pounds Of Meth Found In Traffic Stop Near Waverly
Two California residents are behind bars after a major drug bust on I-80 near Waverly late Monday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says deputies on patrol stopped an eastbound Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation around 5:00 p.m. “Consent to search the vehicle was allowed. During...
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
Comments / 0