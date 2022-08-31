ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Man Wallet, Vehicle Stolen During Lincoln Laundromat Robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating after a 26 year old man was robbed while washing his clothes at the U-Suds Laundromat near 27th and F Street around 4:30 Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim was approached by two men. “One of the males was reportedly armed with a handgun...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
1011now.com

Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire

The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Police have not...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Two Teens Accused Of Damaging Lincoln Day Care, Church

Two teenagers are accused of damaging a child care center and church Monday evening. Around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to investigate a burglary at Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Center on 84th between Pioneers and Old Cheney. “When they arrived they found glass had been shattered on the north...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE
#Violent Crime#Ne Lincoln Park#Lincoln Police#N 44th Y St#Lincoln Crime Stoppers
klin.com

Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond

Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
1011now.com

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York

YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
YORK, NE
klin.com

79 Pounds Of Meth Found In Traffic Stop Near Waverly

Two California residents are behind bars after a major drug bust on I-80 near Waverly late Monday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says deputies on patrol stopped an eastbound Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation around 5:00 p.m. “Consent to search the vehicle was allowed. During...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE

