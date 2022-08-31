ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a noise complaint that resulted in 99 traffic citations and multiple cars towed after breaking up a party with around 200 people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 4 around 4:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of North Park Drive in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lower Saucon Township, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Dublin, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint

READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Heroin#Hose#Pennsylvania State Police#District
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
EXETER, PA
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

PSP warn of 'Loved One Scam' circulating through multiple counties

PA (WOLF) — State Police announced Tuesday that a "Loved One Scam" is circulating through Columbia, Carbon, Luzerne, and Monroe counties, and has already affected many people. According to PSP, scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy