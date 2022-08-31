Read full article on original website
Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a noise complaint that resulted in 99 traffic citations and multiple cars towed after breaking up a party with around 200 people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 4 around 4:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of North Park Drive in […]
14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint
READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
Suspects On Loose After Labor Day Weekend Robbery In Lansdale, Police Say
Two suspects are at large after a store robbery over the Labor Day weekend in Lansdale, authorities said. The masked men entered 7-Eleven on the 600 block of West Main Street around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to Lansdale police and NorthPennNow. One of the men had a...
Lancaster County man arrested for DUI after fatal crash
A man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, according to West Earl Township police.
Wreck shuts Interstate 78 West for 6 hours near Route 33 interchange
UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 6 a.m. after a crash just after midnight in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Interstate 78 West was shut early Tuesday morning by a tractor-trailer crash near the Route 33 interchange in Lower Saucon Township, authorities say. The one-vehicle...
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
PSP warn of 'Loved One Scam' circulating through multiple counties
PA (WOLF) — State Police announced Tuesday that a "Loved One Scam" is circulating through Columbia, Carbon, Luzerne, and Monroe counties, and has already affected many people. According to PSP, scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
Police: Suspects wanted after 4 shot, 2 killed while sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A quadruple shooting left two people dead last month, and two others injured, and now police are looking for those responsible. Police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner on the 6000 block of Race Street on August 23. Four...
Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT urge people to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are urging people to drive responsibly and sober on Labor Day. Some people may be hitting the road for holiday activities or returning from a weekend away. Those drivers are asked to be cautious of their behaviors behind the wheel and to pay attention to...
Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say
FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
