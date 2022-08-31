Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Related
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 fatally shot after dispute at possible engagement party in Northridge, police say
One person is dead after shots were fired at a possible engagement party in Northridge overnight.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
2urbangirls.com
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
foxla.com
Boy arrested after shootout at Huntington Harbour jewelry store
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed Him
Mario Amado(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.
Coroner IDs allegedly machete-armed man fatally shot by deputies
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by Los Angeles County authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
Man Convicted in 1978 Murder at El Monte Motel
A 62-year-old man linked by DNA evidence to a man's stabbing death at an El Monte motel more than four decades ago was convicted Friday of first-degree murder.
orangecountytribune.com
Store owner foils armed robbery
In a scene reminiscent of wild west shootout, a jewelry store owner in Huntington Beach drove off would-be armed robbers Saturday afternoon. According to the HBPD, the incident began around 4 p.m. at the store in the area of Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive near where Warner Avenue turns south toward the ocean.
KEYT
Ventura man arrested for shooting victim at red light
VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was arrested on Wednesday for pulling up to a red light and shooting a victim in the car next to him before fleeing the scene at the beginning of August, according to the Ventura Police Department. The police department received reports of a...
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
Police are still looking for a murder suspect they thought was on board a passenger bus, forcing everybody inside to exit the bus in San Fernando on Friday morning.
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail Monday morning.
Comments / 0