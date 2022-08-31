Mario Amado(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.

