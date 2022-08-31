ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
ACTON, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Passenger in car dies after being shot

LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Boy arrested after shootout at Huntington Harbour jewelry store

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Jeffery Mac

Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed Him

Mario Amado(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Coroner IDs allegedly machete-armed man fatally shot by deputies

A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by Los Angeles County authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center

An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
ANAHEIM, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Store owner foils armed robbery

In a scene reminiscent of wild west shootout, a jewelry store owner in Huntington Beach drove off would-be armed robbers Saturday afternoon. According to the HBPD, the incident began around 4 p.m. at the store in the area of Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive near where Warner Avenue turns south toward the ocean.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KEYT

Ventura man arrested for shooting victim at red light

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was arrested on Wednesday for pulling up to a red light and shooting a victim in the car next to him before fleeing the scene at the beginning of August, according to the Ventura Police Department. The police department received reports of a...
VENTURA, CA

